AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the community for blood donors for its community blood drive from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

According to the center, local non-profits will be competing for prize money with the community voting on their favorite local non-profit from the following options:

  • 211
  • 7 Star Horse Therapy
  • Another Chance House
  • Catholic Charities
  • Camp Alphie
  • Los Barrios de Amarillo
  • Maverick Boys and Girls Club
  • Meals on Wheels
  • MTK
  • Panhandle Community Services
  • Ronald McDonald House
  • The Rainbow Room of Amarillo
  • United Way Amarillo & Canyon
via Coffee Memorial Blood Center

The first-place winner will receive $2,500 and the second-place winner will receive $2,000. Donors, Coffee Memorial said, will receive a free Wonderland WOW pass, Adventure Starts Here shirt, Diary Max shirt, a coupon for a free gallon of milk from Plains Dairy, and a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell.

To book an appointment to provide blood call 806-331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.