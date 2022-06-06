AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the community for blood donors for its community blood drive from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

According to the center, local non-profits will be competing for prize money with the community voting on their favorite local non-profit from the following options:

211

7 Star Horse Therapy

Another Chance House

Catholic Charities

Camp Alphie

Los Barrios de Amarillo

Maverick Boys and Girls Club

Meals on Wheels

MTK

Panhandle Community Services

Ronald McDonald House

The Rainbow Room of Amarillo

United Way Amarillo & Canyon

via Coffee Memorial Blood Center

The first-place winner will receive $2,500 and the second-place winner will receive $2,000. Donors, Coffee Memorial said, will receive a free Wonderland WOW pass, Adventure Starts Here shirt, Diary Max shirt, a coupon for a free gallon of milk from Plains Dairy, and a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell.

To book an appointment to provide blood call 806-331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.