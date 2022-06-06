AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the community for blood donors for its community blood drive from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
According to the center, local non-profits will be competing for prize money with the community voting on their favorite local non-profit from the following options:
- 211
- 7 Star Horse Therapy
- Another Chance House
- Catholic Charities
- Camp Alphie
- Los Barrios de Amarillo
- Maverick Boys and Girls Club
- Meals on Wheels
- MTK
- Panhandle Community Services
- Ronald McDonald House
- The Rainbow Room of Amarillo
- United Way Amarillo & Canyon
The first-place winner will receive $2,500 and the second-place winner will receive $2,000. Donors, Coffee Memorial said, will receive a free Wonderland WOW pass, Adventure Starts Here shirt, Diary Max shirt, a coupon for a free gallon of milk from Plains Dairy, and a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell.
To book an appointment to provide blood call 806-331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.