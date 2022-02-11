AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center are continuing to look for individuals to donate blood. With the Valentine’s Day holiday coming up, all donors will be able to receive a special gift.

According to a post on the blood center’s Facebook page, all donors who donate at the donor center will receive a box of chocolates, a free game of bowling from Western Bowl as well as a Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo Texas Donor Days shirt.

Individuals can schedule their donation by calling 806-331-8833 or by visiting the Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s website.