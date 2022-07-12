AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As family and friends continue to enjyo the summer season, Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced on Tuesday that there is an immediate need for blood donors.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

Successful donors, according to CMBC, will receive a Boots & Badges t-shirt and one WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park.

Donors of all blood types can give their blood at the Amarillo donor center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd and an appointment to donate blood can be made here or by calling 806-331-8833.