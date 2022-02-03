AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the weather becoming increasingly colder throughout the Amarillo area many blood drives are being cancelled, which will impact the local blood supply.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking for blood donations to ensure patients receive lifesaving blood products, as the center remains open to accept donors if weather conditions allow.

According to Coffee Memorial, a mobile blood drive is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Education Credit Union and appointments can be made at yourbloodinstitute.org or by calling (806) 331-8833.

All donated blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify possible convalescent plasma donors through Feb. 6. Blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelets every 7 days up to 24 times a year.