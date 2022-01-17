Coffee Memorial looking for Amarillo volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s Volunteer Services announced that they are looking for volunteers in Amarillo to “join our-life saving mission.”

The organization website explains that volunteers responsibilities include, calling life-saving donors, delivering messages such as date, location, time, reminder to bring photo ID and donor benefits, documenting type of phone call based on caller response, and scheduling donors.

For more information or to apply to be a volunteer click here.