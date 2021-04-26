Coffee Memorial: Local blood supply depleted, needs help to replenish

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center said the local blood supply has been depleted, and they need help to replenish it.

CMBC said there has been an increase in blood usage from hospitals, and low level of donations since the pandemic began.

CMBC said local traumas have not slowed down.

“We have always talked about the blood needed everyday and it is, but it really hits home when its one of you own, when we went on appeal a couple weeks ago and said hospital uses is up due to increased trauma what we couldn’t say is that one of those traumas was within our own Coffee Memorial family,” said Suzanne Talley, Executive Director.

While vaccination is not required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, so long as they feel well said CMBC.