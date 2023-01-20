AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Amarillo is asking the community to donate blood with its “Save the Humans” campaign.

CMBC added that those who donate from Jan. 23 through Jan. 31 will receive a limited-edition “Save the Human” alien-themed t-shirt.

Officials with CMBC detailed that all blood types are needed but Type O blood is in high demand. The campaign is meant to “reinvigorate blood donations” and remind the community about the need for blood, CMBC stated.

“It’s our community that ensures the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of CMBC. “January is historically challenging for blood donation and this year is no different. Every donation is important, and if you can take an hour out of your busy schedule you can give a precious lifesaving gift.”

Our Blood Institute, according to CMBC, relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the need of patients.

Coffee Memorial reminded the community that healthy 16-year-olds or older can give blood every 56 days while platelets can be donated every seven days up to 24 times a year.

To make an appointment to donate visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.