AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) announced that all donor centers and blood drives are giving blood donors the chance to win a two-night stay at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

CMBC added that the winner will also receive a $100 food or spa voucher and $100 Visa gift card to help with travel expenses, with the winner selected on Feb. 14. All successful donors will receive a Kids Inc. Donor Days t-shirt (while supplies last) and a guest pass for one free game of bowling at Western Bowl.

Due to the Omicron variant, CMBC explained that blood donations are low and blood drives are being cancelled.

Appointments to give blood can be made by visiting yourbloodinstitute.org or calling 806-331-8833.