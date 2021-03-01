Coffee Memorial Blood Center holds drawing for brand new car

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 1, Coffee Memorial held their drawing for a brand new car.

Those who donated systemwide from Feb. 11-22 were entered into the drawing for a 2021 Subaru Outback Premium AWD.

Out of more than 10,000 entries, five finalist were chosen. One of the final five drove away in the new car.

“We gave away a car here at Coffee Memorial today and it’s so exciting, it’s not everyday we get to do that. I’ve been here 17 years and I’ve never seen it happen but it was exciting to reward a faithful donor with such a great and amazing price,” said Suzanne Talley, Executive Director.

According to Talley, the blood center’s current emergency blood shortage has lasted longer than any she has seen in 17 years.