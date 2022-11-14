AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that due to a supply shortage, the center is struggling to collect Type O Negative blood units. Officials said this blood type is universal and is “by far the most in-demand type used by area hospitals.”

According to Coffee Memorial, hundreds of O-negative blood units are lost due to a specialized blood bag shortage which is required to draw “double dose units” of blood from “larger-sized donors.”

“Sufficient O negative donations are a daily requirement for our mission,” said John Armitage, president, and CEO of CMBC. “When we don’t have the specialty bags, we need to draw our doubly effective donations, we put both emergency and routine response capabilities at risk.”

“Donation rates around the holidays are typically lower, and we’re fighting with a hand tied behind our back,” said Armitage. “Sadly, the supply chain foul-ups aren’t likely to get better anytime soon. From the last couple of years, we have all learned that broken manufacturing and delivery pipelines are never good; but in the blood world they aren’t just frustrating, they put lives and patient care at risk.”

CMBC is asking the community to continue to give blood in order to get the O negative blood supply back in a “healthy range.”

Appointment to donate blood can be made here or by calling 806-331-8833.