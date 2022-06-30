AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced on Wednesday its new program “Mission Express” which will allow smaller groups to come together and donate blood.

Coffee Memorial explained that the pandemic restrictions and blood supply cancellations have caused a major strain in blood donations within the community. With the new program, Coffee Memorial said that remote organizations and smaller companies can host a group blood drive at the local donor center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd as some companies “can’t support a mobile blood drive.”

“In the new normal of pandemic life, we are asking people to keep blood donation top of mind even though their lives and routines have changed,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “The need for blood never stops, so we’re so thankful that additional groups and organizations of all sizes can now participate in donating blood, which is one of the most meaningful community service projects a group can perform together.”

Interested individuals or companies can email program@OBI.org to learn more.