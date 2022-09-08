AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial announced on Wednesday that they are continuing to look for blood donors in the Amarillo community.

Coffee Memorial detailed that successful donors will receive a Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt, a coupon for a free bundtlet at Nothing Bundt Cakes, and one free entry to the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

“Blood donation has always been an easy way to help a neighbor,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “While the search for Bigfoot continues, in the meantime you can find him on our t-shirts while helping save lives in our local hospitals.”

Individuals ages 16 and older, according to Coffee Memorial, can give blood at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive and blood can be given every 56 days. In addition, platelets can be given every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Coffee Memorial reminded the community that an appointment to give blood can be made online here or by calling 806-331-8833.