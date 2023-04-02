AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center invites the community to donate blood and receive a limited-edition “Happy” T-shirt, one entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo, one AMP’D jump pass, and a coupon for one free tea at Water Still.

According to a CMBC press release, potential donors have until April 30, to donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center or a mobile site to be eligible for the listed prizes.

(Coffee Blood Memorial Center Facebook)

“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, President, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with the Oklahoma City Zoo, Water Still and AMP’D for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community”

Officials said to schedule your donation call 877-340-8777 or visit their website.