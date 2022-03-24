AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that it will be supporting Ukrainian blood banks by encouraging the community to donate blood.

CMBC said that for one week, from March 24 through March 31, it will make a $10 donation to the Global Blood Fund for each donor who chooses not to take a t-shirt after donating blood.

CMBC said its staff will complete a Support Ukraine Global Blood Fund card for each participating donor and give them a “Support Ukraine” blood donor sticker.

“The Global Blood Fund is designed to help blood banks throughout the world,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Any way we can help our fellow blood centers, especially in times of crisis, we jump at the opportunity to help those in need. Our loyal donors are heroes who help save lives and this is a chance to make an impact globally.”

Donors of all blood types, age 16 and older, can give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Appointments to donate can be made online at yourbloodinstitute.org or by calling 806-331-8833. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour.

CMBC said 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; those 18 years and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. A Photo ID is required.

The Global Blood Fund is a charity that is supporting Ukrainian blood banks.