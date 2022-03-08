AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced two partnerships for the spring along with incentives for the month of March.

CMBC said people who donate at the Amarillo Donor Center at 7500 Wallace Boulevard on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11 will receive a free camp chair or a redbud tree seedling, or packet of seeds.

During the month of March, donors will also receive a free t-shirt and a guest pass from Western Bowl, good for one free game of bowling and one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

“Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Blood donors generous donations save lives, so this is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back by providing those donors a gift of life with a redbud tree.”

CMBC said spring break and the weeks that follow can be challenging to the blood supply for local hospitals.

Appointments to give blood can be made by visiting thegiftoflife.org or calling 806-331-8833.