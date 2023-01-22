AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) invites the community to donate blood during their “Save the Humans” campaign.

Officials said individuals can donate at any CMBC donor center or mobile site from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31 and receive a “Save the Humans,” alien-themed T-shirt.

According to the CMBC press release, this campaign aims to get more citizens to donate blood while also reminding donors of the need for blood in the local community.

“It`s our community that ensures the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of CMBC. “January is historically challenging for blood donation and this year is no different. Every donation is important, and if you can take an hour out of your busy schedule you can give a precious lifesaving gift.”

Officials informed potential donors that type O blood donors are especially encouraged to donate.

CMBC said donors are required to be healthy and must be 16 years old or older and able to give blood. Officials inform individuals that blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

CMBC officials stated that 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.

For more information or to set up an appointment to donate visit, here.