AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center officials are set to host their 42nd annual MASH BASH Blood Drive on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

According to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, the drive will last two days on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CMBC detailed that appointments are encouraged.

Officials said donors can receive a 2024 42nd Annual long-sleeved MASH shirt and a free pass to a local escape room in Amarillo. CMBC added that donors will also have a chance to win a PlayStation 5 and another gaming system.