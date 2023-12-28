AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center officials are set to host their 42nd annual MASH BASH Blood Drive on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
According to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, the drive will last two days on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CMBC detailed that appointments are encouraged.
Officials said donors can receive a 2024 42nd Annual long-sleeved MASH shirt and a free pass to a local escape room in Amarillo. CMBC added that donors will also have a chance to win a PlayStation 5 and another gaming system.
