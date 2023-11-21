AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center recently asked the community for blood donations with the arrival of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials detailed that successful blood donors will receive a long-sleeved “Don’t Be A Grinch!” T-shirt. Those who donate blood from Nov. 20-22 will also receive a Field’s pecan pie and a chocolate bar that will provide a chance to find a golden ticket worth $250.

Around the holiday season, noted officials, blood donations decrease, and further the CMBC depends on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

“Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood,” reminded officials. “Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.”

In addition, the new OBI mobile app, according to officials, can be downloaded until Jan. 12, 2024 to receive double donor store points which can then be redeemed throughout January 2024.

An appointment to donate blood can be scheduled online or by calling 877-340-8777.