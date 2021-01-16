Coffee Memorial Blood Center says M*A*S*H blood drive was huge success

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Coffee Memorial Blood Center, preliminary numbers are showing that the M*A*S*H blood drive was a huge success!

Coffee Memorial said 434 donors came to the Center to give the gift of life this weekend amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Center, everyone wore masks, got their temperature checked before entering the Center, and maintained social distancing while waiting.

Coffee Memorial said that on day one of the M*A*S*H blood drive the goal was 169 and they drew 212 blood products, and on day two, the goal was 142 and they drew 177 blood products, with 13 of those products over two days being convalescent plasma products.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center said they would like to send their thanks to the community for all they did to make this such a success and making a difference in the lives of others.