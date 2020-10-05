Coffee Memorial Blood Center Recovery Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With many schools not able to allow outside guests, many businesses still working from home, and many churches still hosting online services, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center says its had a hard time finding places to host blood drives.

CMBC says that its strategy now is to try something new.

The Fall Recovery Drive will be hosted in the Coffee Memorial Blood Center conference rooms from Noon – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Every donor is said to receive:

A Vein Drain t-shirt

A complimentary ticket to the 6th Street Massacre Haunted House

A $10 Pak-A-Sak gift card

An entry into a drawing for a 50″ Smart TV

“Don’t miss the opportunity to help save lives and get some great prizes!” Says the CMBC, “It’s our Fall Recovery Drive and we need your help! Come see us!”

