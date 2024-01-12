AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced extra promotions for the week of Jan. 15 through Jan. 19.

Monday, Jan. 15 – Those who donate will receive a Frosty from Wendy’s and can enjoy a Hot Chocolate from the Hot Chocolate Bar.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Blood Donors will receive a free chips and queso coupon from Joe Taco.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Donors will get to choose from among various prizes.

Thursday, Jan. 18 – Donors will get to choose from among various CMBC winter items.

Friday, Jan. 19 – Donors can enjoy a movie theme and bring a friend to enjoy popcorn.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, CMBC said its blood collection is low saying that it is sending more blood to area hospitals than what is being brought in.

Appointments can be made at CMBC’s website or by calling 877-340-8777. Officials with Coffee Memorial stated that walk-ins are also welcome and successful donors will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt.

CMBC said anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times per year.