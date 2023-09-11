AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center said that throughout the month of September, eligible blood donors will be able to receive a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, a free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo, an entry to the Don Harrington Discovery Center, as well as a free “bundtlet” from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

According to the CMBC, the bundt and bundle package has been created as part of its latest “Bundtlets with Bones” blood donation campaign. The title, as well as the “Got Guts?” t-shirts, are intended to reflect the event headed into the spooky season.

“Bundtlet’s With Bones is all about having fun with all things Halloween, but the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to see tomorrow,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “By giving just an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients in immediate need or going through treatment at our local hospitals.”

Amid promoting the bundle, CMBC noted that the OKC Zoo can be seen as a one-stop shop for all things wild in Oklahoma, with world-class habitats as well as animals from around the globe. Further, it will open its Expedition Africa exhibit later in 2023 and feature an expanded barn for the giraffes, a new plaza restaurant, and other attractions.

Meanwhile, the CMBC described that the Don Harrington Discovery Center is known as a local Amarillo staple for exploring, creating, inventing, tinkering, and playing in the education, science and technology center. The museum offers interactive exhibits, educational programs, special events and the only planetarium in the Texas Panhandle.

Officials with CMBC noted that anyone healthy and older than 16 years old can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate blood can be made online here or by calling 877-340-8777.