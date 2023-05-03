AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that donors will have a chance to win a “Dream Vacation” on Saturday, May 6.

According to a CMBC press release, only on May 6, donors will have a chance to win a vacation that features a 7-night getaway cruise out of Galveston courtesy of Dream Vacations.

Officials detailed that donors can donate at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center or any mobile drive for your chance to win.

CMBC said along with a chance to win a vacation donors also will receive an “I’m a Blood Donor” smiley face T-shirt, a coupon for a free jump pass from AMP’D Adventure Park, and a coupon for a free tea from Water Still.

As noted by CMBC, anyone healthy and over 16 years of age can give blood but you must be 18 years old or older to be eligible for the prize. Blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelets can be given as often as every seven days up to 24 times a year.

CMBC officials stated that 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.

Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.