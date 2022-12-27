AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, those who donate blood until next Tuesday, Jan. 3, will receive a cozy blanket or a stainless-steel insulated tumbler alongside other bonuses.

As noted by organizers, other bonuses include a long-sleeved t-shirt, one free entry to The Discovery Center, and a coupon for a free gallon of milk. These bonuses are available to those who donate at either the CMBC donor center or any mobile blood drive.

“It is our engaged community that ensures the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of CMBC, “As we wrap up the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life.”

Previously, CMBC hosted its “12 Days of Christmas” campaign until Christmas Eve, which included offering donors an ornament and the opportunity to win a $250 Visa gift card.

CMBC noted that blood can be donated every 56 days by those who are healthy and over 16 years of age. Those who are 16 years old will be required to provide signed parental permission and 16 and 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds to donate. Otherwise, those over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Appointments to donate can be made on the center’s website or by calling 877-340-8777.