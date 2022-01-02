Coffee Memorial Blood Center offering expanded COVID-19 antibody testing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced new testing capabilities to measure donors’ immune response. From Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, the blood center will offer a new antibody testing method, according to a release.

Coffee Memorial said the new testing will give donors a broader understanding of their immune response, regardless of whether they have antibodies generated through natural infections or vaccines and boosters.

“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” said Dr. John Armitage, Coffee Memorial Blood Center president and CEO. “COVID will continue to be a major concern through 2022 and, in fact, over the next several years. We are committed to providing donors valuable information about their health from blood samples we routinely collect, including immune responsiveness to COVID and metabolic function from total cholesterol screenings. We are fortunate to offer these services through our own labs, without the need to outsource testing.”

The blood center explained that the understanding of the virus is advancing and that it is important to know if a person has detectable immunity to the coronavirus in order to benefit their health decisions in the future, such as assessing their risk of reinfection or transmission. Additionally, they said someone’s awareness of their immune response can help them make informed decisions when timing booster vaccines, attending large gatherings or gathering with family and friends.

Coffee Memorial also highlighted that during previous phases of the pandemic it has performed antibody testing of hundreds of thousands of donors.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment here or call them at 806-331-8833.

