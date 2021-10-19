Coffee Memorial Blood Center names new executive director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center has named Brad Duggan as the new executive director of Coffee Memorial Blood Center for the Amarillo area.

CMBC said that Duggan brings more than two decades of experience in sales and administration to the position and serves as an active board member of multiple faith-based organizations and the West Texas A&M University Buffalo Club, in addition to civic boards for Canyon.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for our blood collection efforts and we are confident Brad will engage with new and current donors to help make vital services possible throughout Potter County, ” said CMBC in a news release.

