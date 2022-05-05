AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center released its list of May promotions for those who donate blood.

CMBC said successful donors will receive for the Month of May:

“Adventure Starts Here” t-shirt

Free Jump Pass coupon from AMP’D! Adventure Park

Free tea coupon from Water Still, Inc.

Free ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo

According to CMBC, it has less than half of the blood supply needed, threatening a blood shortage for local patients, and creating an immediate need for blood donors.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partner Wonderland for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

CMBC said donors of all blood types can give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Appointments to donate can be made online at yourbloodinstitute.org or by calling 806-331-8833.

CMBC continues saying that anyone at least 16-years-old is encouraged to donate. Those who are 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; those 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo IDs are required said CMBC.