Coffee Memorial Blood Center M*A*S*H drive begins Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s M*A*S*H Military-themed blood drive has served as a way to replenish Coffee Memorial’s Blood Bank after the holidays, and is due tomorrow (Friday, Jan. 15) on the High Plains.

This will be the 39th year for the drive, having begun in 1982. This year, the need is just as important, if not more so, due to the pandemic.

The drive will run from Jan. 15-16, and myhighplains.com will have live coverage throughout Friday of the event.