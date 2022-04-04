AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center released information on what the center is doing for donors, and their pets, through the month of April.

According to a news release from the center, all successful donors will receive the following items, along with the chance for one donor to win free Acana Dog Food for a year:

Free ‘treats’ t-shirt;

Free limited-edition ‘my owner is a donor’ pet bandana;

One free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo;

Hollywood Feed coupon, good for 20% off your entire purchase;

Jump Pass coupon from AMP’D! Adventure Park;

Tea coupon from Water Still, Inc.

“We love treating our loyal donors with snacks after they donate and this promotion allows them to treat their loyal pets, too,” John Armitage, President and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center, said in the release. “Spring is a challenging time for our state`s blood supply, and this is a great opportunity for donors to give back to their community and their furry friends.”

For more information, visit Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s website or call 806-331-8833.