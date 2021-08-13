Coffee Memorial Blood Center launches free hemoglobin A1c testing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is now offering free hemoglobin A1c testing for all donors to “help them know more about their health and stay well,” according to a press release by Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The Blood Center explained that the test, which measures average blood sugar for the past two or three months, will be part of the standard health screening provided with every donation and will be offered through October.

“Our donors so generously give health to others through their blood donations,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Now, we`re excited to offer them back additional information as part of their giving, so they can know more about their risk for diabetes.”

According to the release, people who have high A1c readings are at “greater risk for having diabetes and its complications,” and the lab findings can be used to to help diagnose cases and help evaluate glucose control therapies.

Nearly three million Texans are diabetic, according to the American Diabetes Association.

“Regular blood sugar screenings are critical to monitoring risk and to treating this serious chronic illness,” Armitage said. “By offering free A1c testing at drives across the region, we`re expanding the footprint of available testing, which will hopefully yield better health awareness for those in our state.”

To donate blood and receive free A1c blood sugar testing, donors can make an appointment at yourbloodinstitute.org or by calling 806-331-8833.