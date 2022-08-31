AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) invited donors to the “Beef Up the Blood Supply” on labor day weekend at CMBC, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

According to a CMBC press release, on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Sept. 2, donors can receive a bigfoot T-Shirt and an all-beef hotdog.

CMBC said all donors get a piece of Nothing Bundt Cake and free entry to the Don Harrington Center. Donors will also have an opportunity to win a $20 gas card or vintage CMBC t-shirt.

Officials said guests who donate before Labor Day could be a part of a tailgate party at CMBC.

“Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors is a serious matter,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of CMBC. “We want to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day Weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur.”

CMBC officials’ age and weight guidelines include; 16-year-old donors must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-year-olds and older must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.

To make appointments to become a donor, visit here.