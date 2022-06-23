AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, the 15th annual Boots & Badges kick-off event is expected to take place Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said those who visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center for the event and donate blood will receive a list of rewards, including:

Boots & Badges shirt

Adventure Starts Here shirt

Dairy MAX shirt

A WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park

A coupon for a free “bundtlet” from Nothing Bundt Cakes

A movie pass from Cinergy Entertainment

A gallon of Plains Dairy, LLC milk

A pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream

A free beach towel

With a long list of incentives and a worthy cause, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center encouraged all community members that are able to schedule a blood donation.