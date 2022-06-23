AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, the 15th annual Boots & Badges kick-off event is expected to take place Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials said those who visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center for the event and donate blood will receive a list of rewards, including:
- Boots & Badges shirt
- Adventure Starts Here shirt
- Dairy MAX shirt
- A WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park
- A coupon for a free “bundtlet” from Nothing Bundt Cakes
- A movie pass from Cinergy Entertainment
- A gallon of Plains Dairy, LLC milk
- A pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream
- A free beach towel
With a long list of incentives and a worthy cause, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center encouraged all community members that are able to schedule a blood donation.