Coffee Memorial Blood Center in urgent need of donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Coffee Memorial Blood Center said they are in urgent need for donations after finding themselves with less than a days supply of blood and donor products.

“What we typically like to have is a blood system. a four to five day supply of blood and blood products on the shelf needed and ready to go accessible for area hospitals and patients,” Emily Bell, the Events Manager at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, explained.

The winter weather along with the struggle of COVID-19 is limiting their supply that is given to area hospitals.

“Here we are a year into COVID and then we have inclimate weather that makes it difficult for people to get out freely and safely so that makes it a challenge,” Bell explained.

They are in a recovery process to rebuild that supply and they ask anyone who can give to do so.

“It’s just kind of a situation where, when the house is burning down we’re the fire department in this situation and we’re running in and making a call and a strong appeal to our community, ” Bell said.

According to Coffee Memorial, it is not only blood they need.

“Donations of all donation types are needed right now from blood, platelets, plasma, so it’s just a critical call to our community,” Bell explained.

To hopefully encourage others to help save a life, the center is giving a few incentives like the possibility to win a new car.

“Everyone who comes out now and we’re extending this through this Sunday a special $2,000 system wide prize drawing and all of the donors with this time period will be entered to win a 2021 Subaru outback premium,” Bell said.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center

Here is the link to that post made by the blood bank. https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeMemorialBloodCenter/