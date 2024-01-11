AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center recently asked the community to donate blood ahead of the upcoming winter weather conditions to ensure patients will have the lifesaving blood products they need.

According to officials with Coffee Memorial, blood collections are already low and noted that Coffee Memorial currently is sending more blood to area hospitals than blood being brought in. Officials also noted that Coffee Memorial is anticipating blood donor appointment cancellations as winter weather conditions worsen and the loss of scheduled donations will impact the local blood supply.

Officials noted anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood if requirements are met and donation time typically takes only about an hour with one donation saving up to three lives.

For those looking for more information or to make an appointment can visit Coffee Memorial’s website or by calling 877-340-8777. Officials with Coffee Memorial stated that walk-ins are also welcome and successful donors will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt.