Coffee Memorial Blood Center in emergency need for blood donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center said it is experiencing an emergency need for blood donations of all types.

Coffee Memorial said forecasted winter weather is expected to further strain a blood supply already negatively affected by COVID-related cancellations and closures.

“To many, winter weather means a day at home with their families. For us, it could mean a seriously depleted blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “For patients needing blood and their loved ones, it could be a day of waiting and worrying if we cannot build back our supply of life-saving blood.”

Winter weather historically reduces blood donations dramatically, an issue that is magnified during a time when blood drives are already struggling to collect consistent donations due to COVID-related cancellations, CMBC said.

According to CMBC, blood is perishable, has no substitute and has a shelf life of just 42 days. As a result, blood supplies must be consistently replenished. CMBC provides all of the blood in the High Plains region, requiring 125 donors a day to keep a health supply of blood on standby.

Most adults age 16 and older and in good health can donate. Those who have received the most common COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) can donate without a deferral period. If you would like to be a blood donor, visit yourbloodinstitute.org or call 806-331-8833 to schedule an appointment.