AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that it will aim to get blood donors in the Halloween spirit with its “Vein Drain” campaign through the month of October.

According to the center, successful blood donors in October will be able to receive a free limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark “Save a Vampire” t-shirt, as well as a free ticket to the 6th Street Massacre Haunted House as part of the campaign.

“Vein Drain is all about having fun with Halloween, but the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to survive,” said John Armitage, President, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “With an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients facing trauma or ongoing treatment at our local hospitals.”

Appointments to donate blood can be made online or by calling 806-331-8833. According to the center, blood donation usually takes about an hour and each donation can save up to three lives.

The center noted that anyone over 16 years of age can donate blood, as long as they meet certain requirements. Donors of all blood types are able to give at donor centers or at a mobile blood drive, and blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets, meanwhile, can be given as often as every seven days for up to 24 times a year.

As noted in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosts regular campaigns with a range of rewards for successful blood donations as they work to meet demand.

More information on the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, as well as other blood donation institutes across the High Plains, can be found on its website.