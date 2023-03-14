AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced details for the annual Pot O’ Gold Giveaway, running until Friday, during which blood donors will be entered to win a daily “Pot O’ Gold” worth $1,000 in Visa gift cards.

“We understand that people have Spring Break trips planned and will be headed out of town,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of CMBC, “They won`t be here to donate, so we want to entice people to come donate ahead of their plans with the possibility of winning a grand prize.”

Donors at CMBC, said organizers, will also receive a t-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling from Western Bowl. This follows last week’s CMBC campaign with the Texas A&M Forest Service, in which the center worked to increase blood donations by giving out redbud tree seedlings.

“March is a time we typically see low donor turnout with donors out of their normal schedules due to Spring Break and having nicer weather,” said Armitage at the time, “But accidents happen, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions still need lifesaving blood. We urge all healthy adults to take an hour of their time to donate before they leave town or get busy with Spring Break activities.”

As noted by CMBC, anyone healthy and over 16 years of age can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelets can be given as often as every seven days up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.