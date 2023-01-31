AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Coffee Memorial Blood Center continues to work to respond to what it says is a “dangerous emergency blood shortage,” officials announced that a pop-up blood drive will be hosted on Tuesday and the donor center facility will be open for an extended time.

According to CMBC, the pop-up blood drive will be held on Tuesday at the Walmart location on Coulter Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Further, the CMBC donor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up drive comes as CMBC released an immediate plea for donors of all blood types, describing that the blood supply levels needed to support regional hospitals “was already at critical levels last week” as cold weather led to the delay of donation drives and the cancelation of donor appointments. As of Tuesday, CMBC reported its supplies have remained “well below the necessary three- to five-day supply.”

Apart from the pop-up blood drive, donation appointments can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.