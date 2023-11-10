AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced that it will host a special blood drive on Veterans Day, encouraging donations to support and celebrate veterans, active service members and their families.

CMBC said that to commemorate the day, donors will not only receive a free Blaze Coffee Awareness t-shirt but veterans will also receive an American flag lapel pin. CMBC’s donor center will also be offering information about the American Legion’s “Be the One” program, aimed at destigmatizing asking for mental health support and offering peer-to-peer support and resources.

“Our dedicated volunteer donors many of whom are veterans of war and active military members know the importance of giving blood regularly,” said Dr. John Armitage, president & CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Our veterans and active service members have committed their lives to service, and we are proud to honor that service and sacrifice today.”

Officials with CMBC noted that the center and Our Blood Institute provide blood products to VA medical centers in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, and OBI also fulfills orders for four branches of the US military at installations across the country.

Anyone who is healthy and at least 16 years old can give blood, according to CMBC organizers. Donations typically take about an hour. Appointments to donate can be made online here or by calling 877-340-8777, with walk-in donations also welcome.