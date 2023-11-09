CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Coffee Memorial Blood Center and the Lacie White Agency held a blood drive on Wednesday amid Accident Awareness Month, in which organizers said the event aimed to honor physicians, EMTs/paramedics, pilots, nurses, dispatchers and blood donors.

Held at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center in Canyon, the CMBC detailed that donors received appetizers from Mickey’s Place as well as door prizes from Canyon’s Edge. Donors also received an accident awareness t-shirt and a movie pass for Cinergy. Further, organizers noted that Fill with Hope would receive $15 per donor if their goal was met.

To learn more about how to donate or where to donate blood with CMBC, visit here.