Coffee Memorial Blood Center holds Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center held a rare blood drive on Saturday, in efforts to raise awareness for Sickle Cell.

CMBC’s rare blood drive, the Sickle Cell Awareness Month Blood Drive, was held on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center.

The blood drive included the Coffee Memorial’s bloodmobile. Those that donated received a Bigfoot t-shirt, a coupon for a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, a complimentary pass to Don Harrington Discovery Center, and a free antibody test, according to Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s Facebook Page.

For more information on Coffee Memorial Blood Center, and how you could help save a life, visit here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: