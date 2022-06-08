AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced an extra incentive for those who donate blood on Fridays and Saturdays through the month of June, as donor turnout has decreased with the end of the school year.

According to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, those who successfully donate blood on Fridays and Saturdays in June are expected to receive a “Lifeguard” blood donor beach towel.

Those who would like to book an appointment to donate blood can do so by calling 806-331-8833 or by visiting the organization’s website.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center, “Donating blood literally saves lives every day in our local hospitals. The Lifeguard beach towel is a proud reminder and reward for our loyal donors.”

Alongside the towel, donors who give on any day of the week will also be able to receive:

Mobile Donors: “Adventure Starts Here” t-shirt Dairy Max t-shirt WOW Pass to Wonderland Amusement Park Cow squeezy Gallon of milk coupon from Plains Dairy (redeemable at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center Donor Center)

Donor Center Donors: Successful donors will receive the items listed above and a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell.



Those who are aged 16 and over, and otherwise eligible, were urged by the center officials to give blood. Donors of all blood types are able to give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive, and blood can be donated every 56 days. Meanwhile, platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times per year.