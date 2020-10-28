Coffee Memorial Blood Center emergency blood shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Coffee Memorial Blood Center has announced that they are experiencing an emergency blood shortage and are issuing an urgent call for donors of all blood types.

According to Coffee Memorial the ice storm, among other closures and cancellations, has added to the critical problem of continuous blood drive cancellation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Coffee Memorial is seeing a significant downturn in donations and has exhausted typical recruitment efforts.

Coffee Memorial says life-saving blood stock has reached a less-than-one-day supply. Typically they try to maintain a three to five-day supply. for local hospitals.

“COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency in our region,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “The need for blood is constant – someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds. We are calling on all healthy individuals in the High Plains region to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need.”

Coffee Memorial encourages all healthy adults, age 16 and older, to donate blood as soon as possible. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 806-331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.

Coffee Memorial says all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.

More information about Coffee Memorial Blood Center can be found at thegiftoflife.org

