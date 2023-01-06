AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting its 41st annual MASH bash blood drive.

The blood drive is an annual event that is put on by Coffee Memorial Blood Center to build up its supply. Blood donations tend to decrease during the holiday season and according to Coffee Memorial Blood Center, executive director Brad Duggan the center uses this drive to increase inventory.

Duggan added that they are hoping to collect 300 units during the drive so they can continue to keep up with the demand. One of the most needed blood types according to Duggan is O-negative.

The drive is making it a little easier to donate by allowing previous blood donors to fill out a questionnaire on their website on the day of their appointment. Filling out this questionnaire before coming to the appointment allows the process of donating blood to go by a little quicker. Duggan added that after the prescreening the process takes around ten minutes.

The blood drive will begin its second day of donations on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Donors will receive a MASH blood drive shirt along with a pass to a local escape room.