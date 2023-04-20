AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center are searching for O-negative and B-negative blood to help individuals impacted by recent severe weather in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

According to a news release from the center, officials said the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, which is a part of Our Blood Institute, has less than a one-day supply of O-negative and B-negative blood units on hand. The institute has 16 total donor centers in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

This comes as Oklahoma and Arkansas are recovering from recent tornado damage. Officials said in the release that more severe weather is on the way throughout the region.

“O-negative blood is especially important right now because it’s the only universal blood type and is the type that first responders use after a crisis strikes,” the release said.

Officials expect that the weather events will have “a significant impact” on upcoming scheduled blood drives, “with potentially hundreds of blood units lost due to canceled drives.” The center is asking individuals to donate to “help us secure the blood supply.”

“We need to be ready in case another crisis strikes,” the release said.

For more information, visit the institute’s website or call 877-340-8777.