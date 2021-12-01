Coffee Memorial Blood Center called on for blood donation after Michigan school shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), a group of blood centers that the Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Amarillo is a part of, was recently activated in response to Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford Township, Michigan.

According to reports from the Associated Press, four students were killed and eight were wounded after a student opened fire at Oxford High School Tuesday, located approximately 30 miles north of Detroit.

According to a news release from the readiness corps, 21 blood centers across the country that are a part of this organization will be sending extra blood units to Versiti, the blood center which serves the area around the Oxford Township, helping meet immediate medical needs for the eight who were wounded in the incident.

This is the second time the corps has been activated since it first launched in September. According to the release, the corps collects extra blood products on a rotating on-call schedule. The Coffee Memorial Blood Center was one of the three centers who responded in this emergency activation.

“Situations like these are exactly why BERC was formed,” John Armitage, the president and chief executive officer of the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, said in the release. “When the blood needs are great and immediate after tragic events like this, we can act swiftly and decisively to ensure patients have access to the blood products they need.”