AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC), the center and Beef Loving Texans will partner to host a “Beef Up the Blood Supply” event this Thursday and Friday. The drive is expected to run both days at the CMBC location.

Organizers said that donors who give blood on Thursday and Friday will receive a limited edition “Got Guts?” glow-in-the-dark T-shirt, an all-beef hot dog courtesy of Beef Loving Texans and be entered for a chance to win $500 gift certificate in beef.

“We are grateful for Beef Loving Texans for helping us to encourage donors to take time before Labor Day weekend to help us prepare for any emergency that may occur,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of CMBC.

“Although we have fun with this event, saving the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors is a serious matter,” Armitage continued, as organizers mentioned that fewer people tend to donate blood around holiday weekends.

CMBC stated that anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given every seven days, up to 24 times a year. Donors must also be able to present a photo ID.

To make a donation appointment, call 877-340-8777 or click here.