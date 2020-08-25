Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking for help as storms hit the gulf

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking for your help to donate blood.

Executive Director Suzanne Talley said they need blood donations now more than ever with both the COVID-19 pandemic and the approach of Hurricane Laura.

Coffee Memorial hopes to help our neighbors down on the gulf coast by helping to stock their blood supply ahead of the storm.

“That flooding and destruction is going to prevent donors from getting to the donation center to donate it’s also going to prevent the blood center to get out to businesses to collect blood, so it’s not so much the injuries that we are preparing for but rather the stocking up the blood supply for when people can’t get there to donate,” said Talley.

To avoid long wait times, Talley suggests making an appointment through their website or over the phone at 806-358-4563.

