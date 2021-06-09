Coffee Memorial announces ‘immediate’ need for negative blood types

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the public for anyone with a negative blood type to donate blood to the center.
According to Coffee Memorials Facebook page local patients are in need of “your lifesaving donations.”
You can call 806-331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org to schedule an appointment today.
