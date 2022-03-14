AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday by giving blood donors the opportunity to win the “Pot O’ Gold” daily prize of $1,000 in Visa gift cards.

According to a social media post by Coffee Memorial, when you donate between Monday and Thursday at a mobile drive or donor center, you will be entered to win the grand prize. In addition, donors will receive a shirt from Kids, Inc. of Amarillo, a free game of bowling from Western Bowl and a ticket to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

To donate blood visit the Coffee Memorial website or call 806-331-8833.